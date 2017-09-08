Football Bees blank Elmira, move to 2-0

Sep 08, 2017 Phil Blackwell Baldwinsville Messenger, High School
Baldwinsville defenders Luke Eberl (52) and Aquari Warner (5) combine to make the stop in Friday's game against Elmira. Warner also scored three touchdowns in the Bees' 26-0 shutout of the Express.
Through two weeks, the Baldwinsville football is not only undefeated, but also among the stingiest sides in all of Central New York.
The Bees have only given up seven points, and kept Elmira off the board Friday night as it defeated the Express 26-0 in the home opener at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.
It was a celebratory mood for B’ville as it returned to home turf eight days after the 35-7 rout of Corning at the Carrier Dome that gave head coach Carl Sanfilippo his 200th career victory.
And for the home crowd, the Bees offered a classic old-school effort against Elmira, based on that stifling defense and a familiar ground game centered around tailback Aquari Warner.
Through a scoreless first quarter, B’ville kept it on the ground, breaking through with Garrett Selover’s field goal early in the second period. But another long drive went to the end zone when Warner scored his first touchdown from nine yards out.
It was only 10-0 at halftime, but it felt like more because the Bees constantly slowed the Express down. Troy Anthony (seven tackles), Patrick May (five tackles) and Judson Fletcher (four tackles) led a defensive unit that kept getting the ball back to the offense for more opportunities.
Eventually, the Bees cashed in as Warner, running behind a big, physical offensive line, amassed 162 yards on 19 carries, his longest play a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. That, plus Selover’s second field goal, made it 19-0, and Warner returned in the final period to go six yards for his final TD.
Now B’ville heads into the Class AA-2 division, where it will start league play by going east to face Utica Proctor next Saturday at 1:30.
Sep 09, 2017 0
Sep 09, 2017 0
Sep 09, 2017 0
Sep 09, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Sep 09, 2017
Sep 09, 2017
Sep 09, 2017
Sep 08, 2017