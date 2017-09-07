 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

J-D cross country earns sweep of ESM

Sep 07, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School

Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa went head-to-head in cross country Wednesday as part of a four-team meet with Fulton and Central Square.

On the girls side, the host Red Rams beat the Spartans 15-50 and also swept the Red Raiders (17-46) and Redhawks (20-41), with ESM falling to Central Square but defeating Fulton.

A close individual race saw J-D’s Sophia Vinciguerra, in a time of 20:14, edge teammate Maddie Foss (20:16) by two seconds. Abby Palin was fourth in 21:38, with Abigail Leavitt sixth in 22:17, leading a group of Rams runners that included Ayla Erwin (22:24), Amelia Gilbert (22:27) and Lily Dougherty (22:35). ESM’s Emma Biel led her side, finishing in 21:35.

The boys race was also a clean sweep for J-D, who beat ESM 20-43 and held off Central Square 24-35 while also topping Fulton 26-47. The Spartans split the other parts of it, beating the Red Raiders 19-39 but falling to the Redhawks 25-30.

Yet it was an ESM runner, Nick Berg, taking individual honors in 17:14 over J-D’s Luke Hobika (17:35) in second place. Two Central Square runners followed before the Rams had Kaleel Boykins (18:03), Sam Glisson (18:04) and Nick Mannion (18:09) finish together, with Alan Gao posting 18:23 for 10th place.

The cross country season had started for J-D on Aug. 31, against Cortland, where the Red Rams earned a sweep, beating the Purple Tigers 15-50 on the girls side and pulling out a 26-33 decision on the boys side.

Vincigurerra won the girls race in 15:49, with Foss second in 16:09 and Palin third in 16:57. Leavitt, fifth in 17:35, edged Gilbert (17:36) for that spot as Erwin (17:50), Dougherty (17:56), Megan Brown (18:06) and Stella Heflin (18:11) followed.

Cortland made the boys race closer by going 1-2 as Tyler Stevens won in 13:33 and Andy Ryan second in 13:39. J-D had Hobika take third place in 13:53 as Boykins (14:07) and Glisson (14:21) rounded out the top five. Mannion was sixth in 14;26, but it took Gao (14:44), Nate Rindfuss (14:45) and Ahviere Reese (14:46) finishing together in the top 10 to help the Rams hang on.

Comment on this Story

Village police issued guidance on handling illegal immigrants

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill