J-D cross country earns sweep of ESM

Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa went head-to-head in cross country Wednesday as part of a four-team meet with Fulton and Central Square.

On the girls side, the host Red Rams beat the Spartans 15-50 and also swept the Red Raiders (17-46) and Redhawks (20-41), with ESM falling to Central Square but defeating Fulton.

A close individual race saw J-D’s Sophia Vinciguerra, in a time of 20:14, edge teammate Maddie Foss (20:16) by two seconds. Abby Palin was fourth in 21:38, with Abigail Leavitt sixth in 22:17, leading a group of Rams runners that included Ayla Erwin (22:24), Amelia Gilbert (22:27) and Lily Dougherty (22:35). ESM’s Emma Biel led her side, finishing in 21:35.

The boys race was also a clean sweep for J-D, who beat ESM 20-43 and held off Central Square 24-35 while also topping Fulton 26-47. The Spartans split the other parts of it, beating the Red Raiders 19-39 but falling to the Redhawks 25-30.

Yet it was an ESM runner, Nick Berg, taking individual honors in 17:14 over J-D’s Luke Hobika (17:35) in second place. Two Central Square runners followed before the Rams had Kaleel Boykins (18:03), Sam Glisson (18:04) and Nick Mannion (18:09) finish together, with Alan Gao posting 18:23 for 10th place.

The cross country season had started for J-D on Aug. 31, against Cortland, where the Red Rams earned a sweep, beating the Purple Tigers 15-50 on the girls side and pulling out a 26-33 decision on the boys side.

Vincigurerra won the girls race in 15:49, with Foss second in 16:09 and Palin third in 16:57. Leavitt, fifth in 17:35, edged Gilbert (17:36) for that spot as Erwin (17:50), Dougherty (17:56), Megan Brown (18:06) and Stella Heflin (18:11) followed.

Cortland made the boys race closer by going 1-2 as Tyler Stevens won in 13:33 and Andy Ryan second in 13:39. J-D had Hobika take third place in 13:53 as Boykins (14:07) and Glisson (14:21) rounded out the top five. Mannion was sixth in 14;26, but it took Gao (14:44), Nate Rindfuss (14:45) and Ahviere Reese (14:46) finishing together in the top 10 to help the Rams hang on.

