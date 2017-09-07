From the Legislature: ProAct discount card offers savings on prescriptions

Onondaga County is committed to helping lower prescription drug costs for our underinsured residents. The county’s relationship with the ProAct Prescription Discount card began in 2007, and since that time, Onondaga County residents have saved nearly $30 million on prescription drugs. The goal of the program is to ensure that residents with little or no prescription coverage can obtain their medications at a reasonable price.

The Onondaga County discount card program can be used on brand name or generic prescriptions. The average savings on brand name prescriptions is 10 to 20 percent, and the savings on generic medications ranges from 20 to 70 percent. The discount card can also be used on some pet medications when their prescriptions are filled at the pharmacy instead of at the veterinarian’s office. ProAct cards are accepted at more than 65,000 pharmacies nationwide and their benefits have been extended to include discounts on vision programs, LASIK surgeries, hearing products and other services. This program has been made available to uninsured and underinsured Onondaga County residents at no cost to the county taxpayers or the recipients.

The ProAct program has proven to be an outstanding example of a public-private partnership, saving taxpayers a significant amount of money on medical supplies and services at zero cost to the county. Even if you have prescription coverage, you may still be able to use the card on prescriptions that are not covered by your insurance. ProAct has made it possible to print out your own discount card via their website at proactrxsavings.com.

Deb Cody represents the fifth district, which includes portions of the towns of Salina, Cicero and DeWitt. Deb welcomes constituent feedback; she can be reached by email at debjcody@gmail.com or by phone at (315) 726-3570.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story