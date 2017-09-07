BioBlitz at Lakeside Park to offer experiential learning for kids

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about local fish, amphibians, aquatic plants and invertebrates during a “BioBlitz” event at Lakeside Park from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. (submitted photo)

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about local fish, amphibians, aquatic plants and invertebrates during a “BioBlitz” event at Lakeside Park from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Cazenovia College students in three courses, “Wetlands Ecology,” “Environmental Science” and “Life in and on the Lake,” will have several stations organized lakeside and under the pavilion where participants will learn about organisms commonly found in local lakes and ponds.

Waders will be available for those who want to try netting fish or sampling plants with a rake-toss. A temporary “mini-pond” is planned to show fish too large for a 10-gallon aquarium.

Additional students from the environmental biology and biology programs will be available to help young biologists keep track of their “BioBlitz Passport” and guide them around the stations (children must still be accompanied by their “own” adult). Please wear boots and don’t wear anything white.

“Our upper-level students take the lead in planning and organizing the stations while newer students help get everything together and run the event,” said Dr. Thad Yorks, professor, environmental biology and biology programs at Cazenovia College. “Preparing is plenty of work, but it’s great experience for our students, and they get to see how fun much it is to interact with everyone from pre-schoolers to grandparents.”

The event is free and open to the public. In case of thunderstorms, the alternative date is Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Professor Thad Yorks at 315-655-7148 or teyorks@cazenovia.edu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story