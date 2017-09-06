Town of Salina Tax Dept. offers extended office hours

Town of Salina

The Town of Salina Tax Department will be open for your convenience for the collection of taxes Sept. 5 through Oct. 4 during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the office will be open extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please note: the town offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, for Columbus Day.

Taxes will be mailed the first week in September. The Senior Citizen and Enhanced Star exemption renewal forms will be mailed with the taxes. The due date to pay your taxes without penalty is Oct. 4. A partial payment may be any amount of the bill, but the first payment must be paid by the due date, with the remainder subject to any penalties due. There may be no delinquent taxes on the property.

Senior citizens with the “senior citizen exemption” have a five-business-day extension until Oct. 12 without penalty. New owners or owners who should have but did not receive a tax bill by the second week of September, please call the office at (315) 451-0840, to avoid any penalty. If you received a bill, but it should have gone to a lending institution, please put your loan number on the bill and forward it directly to them, as it was not requested. Currently, no credit cards are accepted.

New this season, there will be a link at salina.ny.us to view and print the 2017-18 school tax bills and five years history of the tax payments. This portal in the future will be hosting online, debit and credit card payments beginning with the January 2018 tax collection cycle. Information will be given on these payments when they become available. If you have any questions or need full taxes without exemptions, please feel contact our office.

Reminder: Please return the entire tax bill when making your payment by mail or in person, if you want a receipt.

