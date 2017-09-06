Shacksboro book sale starts Sept. 7

The large white tents on the museum grounds at 46 Canton St. signal it’s time for the museum’s annual used book sale. The five-day event runs from Sept. 7 to 11 and features more than 12,000 hard and soft cover books sorted into 40 categories.

In addition to used books, this year’s event has a huge collection of media, more than 3,000 CDs and DVDs, many of which have never been opened. An exceptionally strong selection of classical and operatic music is included. An entire smaller tent is devoted to music and movies.

The sale opens at 5 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 7. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Books are put up throughout the sale as space becomes available. Admission is free. Credit cards are welcome.

This marks the 27th year for the major fundraiser for the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhoouse. Baldwinsville’s local history museum. The museum offers changing exhibits, programming, and special events year-round.

For more information, call (315) 638-2452 or visit shacksboromuseum.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story