Shacksboro book sale starts Sept. 7

Sep 06, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, History, News, Nonprofits
The large white tents on the museum grounds at 46 Canton St. signal it’s time for the museum’s annual used book sale. The five-day event runs from Sept. 7 to 11 and features more than 12,000 hard and soft cover books sorted into 40 categories.
In addition to used books, this year’s event has a huge collection of media, more than 3,000 CDs and DVDs, many of which have never been opened. An exceptionally strong selection of classical and operatic music is included. An entire smaller tent is devoted to music and movies.
The sale opens at 5 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 7. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Books are put up throughout the sale as space becomes available. Admission is free. Credit cards are welcome.
This marks the 27th year for the major fundraiser for the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhoouse. Baldwinsville’s local history museum. The museum offers changing exhibits, programming, and special events year-round.
For more information, call (315) 638-2452 or visit shacksboromuseum.com.
Sep 06, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017
Sep 06, 2017