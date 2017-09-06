Richard P. Ford, Jr.

He fought the battle … Richard (Dick) P. Ford, Jr., born in 1944, showed his family and friends true resilience in his fight against cancer. Dick passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at home, with his sister by his side. His fondest memories were his experiences living on the Island of Kauai with his parents while his dad was in the service. The Fords later returned to Somers, CT., driving cross country in a 1922 Model A, traveling Route 66.

Dick attended the Somers school system briefly before attending and graduating from Cathedral High School. He continued his education, attending the University of Arizona. He married and had two daughters. Dick enjoyed summers with his girls at the beach, trips to Boston and New York City, going on Witch Runs and withstanding the drive-in seeing “Grease” at least six times in one summer. His passions were his 1967 CJ5 Jeep which he recently restored, playing hockey in Boston and Oswego and, later, senior hockey in Quincy, MA.

After college Dick lived in Boston and Oswego and then settled in Cazenovia, where he purchased a horse farm, getting involved in horse polo and running with fox hounds with his best furry friend Mary No Brown. He was a long time member (with colors) of Limestone Creek Hunt Club in Cazenovia and appointed as an honorary “whipper-in” as well. Dick served as a member of the Nelson Town Planning Board from 1989-1993. He piloted the Cazenovia Lake harvester, “Weed-O-Saurus” for the Cazenovia Lake Association from 1990-2005 and participated in community education activities, especially enjoying sharing his knowledge with children of all ages. When he retired he moved back to Somers with family and began his struggle with cancer.

Dick leaves behind his devoted family; mother, Connie Ford, his sister, Connie Arnold, brothers Jack and wife Carol and Tom and wife Ginny. He has two daughters with families; Charlotte Goldfarb and husband Josh, Margaret Barber and husband Kevin. His grandchildren include Ethan and Ralston Goldfarb and Greta Barber. Richard was blessed with many nieces and nephews who continue to tell their special stories about him. His cousin Dotty Simonds and husband Fran played a very important and loving role with their support and care during his illness.

Dick was predeceased by his father Richard (Chick) Ford and brother-in-law David Arnold. He will be remembered by his New York friends Pam, Dottie and Ann and childhood friends, John (Buzz) Twomey, Paul Brunner, Charles (Whit) Civello and Michael Ingram.

Donations may be made to a favorite interest of Dick’s, “492 Racing”, c/o Monson Savings Bank, Somers Road, Hampden, Ma. 01036.

