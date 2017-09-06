Ludden to run for Third District seat

Sep 06, 2017 admin Eagle Bulletin, Government, News, Star Review
Pete Ludden has collected hundreds of additional signatures to create a new party line in November to represent the Third District on the Onondaga County Legislature. Ludden, who received the Democratic nomination, will also appear on the Open Government party line.
“I’ve spent a career trying to find common ground and will do whatever it takes to make government more accessible,” said Ludden. “The days of passing pay raises hidden from public view are over. I am running to be an advocate and to be a public servant.”
Ludden believes his 10 years’ experience as a special education teacher for the North Syracuse Central School District and 25 years’ experience as a labor representative and negotiator with the New York State United Teachers make him uniquely qualified to represent the best interests of the people in the third District.
In addition to having raised his children and grandchildren in Cicero for the past 21 years, Ludden has volunteered with many organizations, including the North Syracuse Education Association, Cicero Little League, and Cub Scout Pack 32.
The Third Legislative District covers most of the town of Cicero and a portion of Manlius.
