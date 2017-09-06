Golden Harvest Festival kicks off fall

The Golden Harvest Festival kicks off fall each year at Beaver Lake Nature Center. (2014 file photo by Sarah Hall)

The popular Golden Harvest Festival returns to Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Now in its 40th year, this old-fashioned, country fair-style event has something for everyone: Hands-on nature activities, horse-drawn hayrides, free canoeing, fresh doughnuts, live animal demonstrations, unique games, great shopping with local artists and crafters, with an eclectic mix of live music and entertainment rounding out the weekend.

Audience participation has long been a mainstay of the program as visitors serve as both contestants and judges in the signature Living Scarecrow, Wild Critter Call and Pie Eating contests.

Highlighting the entertainment schedule are local favorites including the Zydeco sounds of Los Blancos, Dan Duggan on the Hammer Dulcimer, Magic of Virgil and the Catskill Puppet Theater. New for 2017 is Mike Powell, lacrosse star turned guitarist.

Admission is $5 for adults; $1 for children 6 to 17 years old and 5 and under are free. Free parking is available on site or at the River Mall/Tops Market parking lot, at 2265 Downer St., Baldwinsville, with continuous shuttle service to the Nature Center. This is a zero waste event.

Beaver Lake Nature Center, an Onondaga County park, is located at 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, three miles west of Baldwinsville off of Route 370. For more information, call the Nature Center at (315) 638-2519 or visit OnondagaCountyParks.com.

