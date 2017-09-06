From the Liverpool Public Library: Turn over a new leaf

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Have you finished the last leftovers from your Labor Day 2017 festivities yet?

With the big three-day weekend said and done, it’s time to turn over a new leaf.

A lot of pretty little ones will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the Liverpool Public Library at the Bonsai Club of CNY Show. Lovers of that gardening art form will fill the Carman Community Room with knowledge and beauty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

On exhibit will be garden, mountain, jungle and forest variety of bonsai. Club members can talk about how best to nurture your own with potting, pruning and watering.

This Saturday, the popular Paws to Read session begins a new chapter of its run at the LPL. From now on, a friendly and obedient dog and its handler from Paws of CNY Inc. will show up every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Room to share reading moments with kids of all ages instead of once a month.

Also Saturday, musician and teacher Pat Doherty starts up her Ukulele Workshop for beginners for its fifth year of monthly lessons at the LPL. Drop into the Sargent Meeting Room from 1 to 2 p.m., bring a ukulele, and Doherty will share her love for the instrument and enough knowledge for you to start playing a song or two or three.

The Knitting and Crochet Circle restarts its once-a-month run at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sargent Meeting Room. Bring a project and share thoughts about the craft. Class leader Cheryl Grom suggests that it’s a good time to start up those Holiday projects.

This will be the LPL’s first Sunday back open since the Memorial Day weekend, so here’s the reminder that our Sunday hours noon to 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story