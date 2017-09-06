 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Bridgeport Food Pantry’s ninth annual Duck Race is Sept. 9

Sep 06, 2017 News, Nonprofits, Star Review

Bridgeport Food Pantry’s ninth annual Duck Race is Sept. 9

File photo: Volunteers bring in the ducks from the 2014 duck race.

The Bridgeport Food Pantry will be hosting its ninth annual Duck Race from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Chittenango Creek behind St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 7820 Route 298, Bridgeport. All proceeds benefit the food pantry.

Pre-race fun includes the sixth annual “Pizza Taste Off” ($1 to sample all entrants). Free for the kids: face-painting, raffle to start the race and games. For purchase: 50/50 raffle, bake sale, snacks, pony rides and don’t forget the ducks — they will be available for adoption up till 15 minutes before race time.

The ducks will take the plunge to fight hunger at 3 p.m. First place: $1,000; second place: $500; third place: $250; fourth place: $250; and many additional prizes. Ducks are $5 to “adopt” for the race; multi-duck adoption packages are available.

For information on this event, call the pantry’s director, Patti Hedrick, at (315) 699-7976.

Comment on this Story

Town of Salina Tax Dept. offers extended office hours

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill