Bridgeport Food Pantry’s ninth annual Duck Race is Sept. 9

File photo: Volunteers bring in the ducks from the 2014 duck race.

The Bridgeport Food Pantry will be hosting its ninth annual Duck Race from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Chittenango Creek behind St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 7820 Route 298, Bridgeport. All proceeds benefit the food pantry.

Pre-race fun includes the sixth annual “Pizza Taste Off” ($1 to sample all entrants). Free for the kids: face-painting, raffle to start the race and games. For purchase: 50/50 raffle, bake sale, snacks, pony rides and don’t forget the ducks — they will be available for adoption up till 15 minutes before race time.

The ducks will take the plunge to fight hunger at 3 p.m. First place: $1,000; second place: $500; third place: $250; fourth place: $250; and many additional prizes. Ducks are $5 to “adopt” for the race; multi-duck adoption packages are available.

For information on this event, call the pantry’s director, Patti Hedrick, at (315) 699-7976.

