Tap dance classes return to the JCC Sept. 12

Adult Tap dance classes will return to the Jewish Community Center of Syracuse on Tuesdays starting Sept. 12. (Submitted Photo)

The JCC of Syracuse will again hold weekly adult tap dance classes this fall on Tuesday evenings starting Sept. 12. Four class levels will be offered each evening: remedial starting at 6:30 p.m., beginner at 7 p.m., intermediate at 8 p.m. and advanced at 9 p.m. Tuesday evenings.

The tap classes are open to anyone age 12 and older, and no prior dance experience is necessary. The cost is $5 per person each night. No RSVP is necessary and plenty of free parking is available.

Local attorney and choreographer Barry Shulman will once again lead the classes. Shulman, who has held the tap classes at the JCC for many years, teaches “New York City” style. Students do not need to commit to every class and can attend as much as they’d like.

“Barry is an excellent teacher and makes each class a fun and entertaining experience,” says Patrick Scott, JCC sports & fitness director. “For beginners, the classes are a great way for both men and women to try something new. And if you’ve been dancing for awhile, Barry can still teach you a thing or two.”

Shulman, a partner with the law firm Mackenzie Hughes LLP, has taught many principal dancers on Broadway and with national tours. He keeps the cost of the tap classes to a minimum and donates the proceeds to the JCC of Syracuse. Shulman received the JCC’s Kovod Gadol award in 2013 for his extraordinary commitment, energy and loyalty to the center.

For more information about the adult tap dance classes, contact the JCC’s Sports and Fitness Center at 315-234-4522 or visit jccsyr.org.

