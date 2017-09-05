Local businesses collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey relief

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Anytime Fitness and other local businesses have organized a collection drive for Huston, Texas, to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Items being collected are toiletries, diapers, baby food and formula, as well as pet supplies such as dog and cat food for local shelters. You can drop off your donations at one of the following locations:

Anytime Fitness: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Side Hill Farmers: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Pet Expressions: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Tuesday to Friday.

Dog Gone Inn: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

All business are located at 315 Fayette St., Manlius. Other collection bins can be found at the Manlius Library and the Manlius Senior Center. Anytime Fitness and their business partners thank you ahead of time for your generosity.

