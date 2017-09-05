 

AccessCNY expands Art and Music Center for individuals with disabilities

Sep 05, 2017

AccessCNY expands Art and Music Center for individuals with disabilities

Members of the David Clark Learning Center on move in day at the new location in East Syracuse. (Submitted Photo)

On Aug. 15, AccessCNY celebrated the expansion of the agency’s art and music center for individuals with acquired brain injuries. The David Clark Learning Center (DCLC) is a place where those with a life-altering injury come together to regain what they have lost, explore their capabilities and create new meaning in their life.

The David Clark Learning Center officially opened on Aug. 15 with an open house and a ribbon cutting at the center, located at 6666 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse.

“AccessCNY is delighted to be opening a new David Clark Learning Center,” said Paul Joslyn, the non-profit’s executive director. “The new larger center has space for more music, more art and more members. The expanded center will help more people with brain injuries build friendships and express themselves through creativity.”

The David Clark Learning Center was started in 1994 by families looking for support for their loved ones with a brain injury.

“The move to me is so exciting; I could hardly wait until we moved in. I left behind so many great memories in my heart about our old place. This new DCLC is so much bigger and brighter, the patio is amazing and the feeling inside makes you so happy. To be celebrating our new location is amazing and very exciting,” said Carol Broome, a member of the center for 18 years.

The open house included local leaders and community supporters of the project. Laura Serway and Cindy Seymour of Laci’s Tapas Bar will be among those in attendance.

“As AccessCNY continues to grow their services so too does our community. The David Clark Learning Center provided engaging opportunities to my brother Charles after his injury; for that we will always be grateful,” said Serway.

For questions or to learn more about the facilities, contact Matt Seubert, associate executive director of development at 315-657-0133.

