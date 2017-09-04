To the editor: Support for Ken Bush

To the editor:

Ken Bush Jr. will be a great asset to the Onondaga County Legislature. The Onondaga County Veterans Party endorses him and I proudly endorse him. I served in the U.S. Navy and I am a Combat Vietnam War Veteran, past Commander of VFW Post 8122, past Commander American Post 1127, current member of Baldwinsville VFW Post 153 and Skaneateles Falls American Legion Post 317. Ken has been a great supporter of Veterans and Veterans organizations. For over forty years, Ken has been chair of the Jordan Memorial Day parade, honoring those who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice. Ken has also been awarded the Veterans and Community Service recognition awards from both the American Legion Post and VFW Post for his dedication and service to those Veterans in the community.

As Supervisor for the Town of Elbridge, Ken created the Veteran’s Service Coordinator position. This is one of the first in the county. The Veteran’s service coordinator works with the town’s veterans to assist with connecting them to the different services available to them throughout the county, state, and country. By creating this position, Ken has developed a way for veteran’s in the town to have more accessibility to the variety of programs afforded to them. Ken has always had the veteran’s backs and we should have his back as he goes into the Republican and Conservative primaries on September 12th. I encourage all veterans to come out and support Ken Bush Jr. for County Legislator.

Ron Patterson

Elbridge

