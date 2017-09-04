Letters to the editor

Support for Lanning and Bergen

To the editor:

We feel Jim Lanning is an up-right and upstanding guy who has done a great job in the short two years that he has been town supervisor. He has written a good letter in our Press every week, keeping us well informed of goings on. We wish to reelect Jim so he can continue in his conscientious efforts.

We also endorse Dessa Bergen in her bid for the town board. We feel she will work for common sense ion our local town progress and be an excellent addition to our town board.

Doug and Clara Clark

Skaneateles

A no brainer

To the editor:

To the voters in the primary election for town supervisor, there are two candidates for the one position: Jim Lanning, and Janet Aaron. The way I see it, a politician and a public servant. To me it’s a no-brainer.

Sandy Nichols

Skaneateles

Support for Tucker

To the editor:

I am pleased to support Mark Tucker for a seat on the Skaneateles town board. During my time as town supervisor , I worked closely with Mark while he served on the town planning board. We worked hard to develop regulations and zoning that balanced development in the town with the rights of homeowners. We also worked closely together on the revisions to the comprehensive plan and zoning in 2005.

Bill Pavlus

Skaneateles

Proud to support Lanning

To the editor:

I am writing to endorse my husband Jim Lanning for town supervisor. Jim made the decision to not ask other people to write letters on his behalf. He chose to focus on his job as supervisor instead.

I can tell you from experience that he is completely dedicated to the taxpayers of this community. Every decision he has made or proposed has been with the best interest of the taxpayers in mind. He has lobbied effectively for grant funding of infrastructure projects. He has been tight with the budget and actually lowered the tax rate. He has advocated strongly on the I-81 decision to protect our community from unnecessary interstate traffic. He has been successful at getting funding for the boat washing station to protect our waters. He has facilitated the planting of hundreds of trees. He has implemented conservation measures and renewable energy projects. He pushed hard for additional recycling measures and was criticized for his efforts to do so.

I can tell you that he could not have worked harder or been more dedicated to this community. His first two years have seen incredible progress. He is asking for your support for another two years to continue his work. I am asking you to vote for my husband, the love of my life, Jim Lanning for town supervisor.

Tara Lanning

Skaneateles

Support for Aaron

To the editor:

I want to let everyone know that I support Janet Aaron as town supervisor. As a former employee of the Town Transfer Station, I had a lot of contact with Janet. Janet is a real problem solver, dedicated and very knowledgeable of the town.

She has always been professional, honest, thoughtful and very nice to anyone who came in contact with her. Whenever there was a problem,it was always,“Call Janet, she will know what to do,” or “Ask Janet, she will know the answer.” I have worked with many town supervisors and I know Janet will work hard to support the residents of our community.

As a former employee, and now a retired resident, I see Janet as being the best choice for our town.

Please support me in voting for Janet on Sept. 12.

Ben Evans

Skaneateles

Flash Paddle, Sept. 9

To the editor:

There’s going to be a Flash Paddle in Clift Park on Saturday, 9/9 at 9:00. It’s like a flash mob but rather than singing and dancing, it’s a gathering of paddlers. If you have a kayak, canoe or paddleboard or any other oar powered watercraft then please plan to join us.

This is planned as a community event to celebrate our beautiful lake. There’s no fee, just show up. We’ll be launching from the Gazebo/Pier area starting at 9:00. If there’s another place you’d like to put in the water, that’s okay too.

Local community organizations, whose mission is, at least in part, keeping Skaneateles Lake clean, will be on hand at Clift Park with educational material from 9 am until 11:30 am.

At 10:00 all paddlers will gather on the west side of the lake, near the park, to form a big raft. We’ll have it marked and we’ll have a sound system to let you know it’s time to gather.

Strong winds and rain may force us to cancel but we’re hoping for calm waters and sunshine. Mark your calendars and we’ll see you there.

Carrie Scholz

Skaneateles

