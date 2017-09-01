 

What’s on PAC-B? Sept. 2-8

Sep 01, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

  • 9:00 AM Baker Football vs. West Genesee (9/9/2016)
  • 11:00AM Girls’ Volleyball vs. F-M(11/1/2013)
  • 12:00PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 12:30PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
  • 1:30PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
  • 2:05 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Beaver Lake: Mission Wolf (2002)
  • 4:40 PM David Harshberger: The Industa-Rustic Desk
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. West Genesee (9/9/2016)
  • 8:00 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. F’ville/Manlius (11/1/2013)
  • 9:00 PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 9:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
  • 10:30 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
  • 11:05 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

 

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • 9:00 AM CMS & You August 2017
  • 9:30 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
  • 10:30 AM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
  • 11:05 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 12:00PM Beaver Lake: Mission Wolf (2002)
  • 1:40 PM David Harshberger: The Industa-Rustic Desk
  • 2:00 PM Canton Woods: Thanks for the Memories (2003)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 6:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
  • 7:30 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
  • 8:05 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. West Genesee (9/9/2016)
  • 11:00PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. F-M (11/1/2013)

Monday, Sept. 4

  • 9:00 AM Beaver Lake: Mission Wolf (2002)
  • 10:40 AM David Harshberger: The Industa-Rustic Desk
  • 11:00 AM Canton Woods: Thanks for the Memories (2003)
  • 12:00PM Baker Football vs. West Genesee (9/9/2016)
  • 2:00 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. F’ville/Manlius (11/1/2013)
  • 3:00 PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 3:30 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Northside Memories” (2006)
  • 4:30 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
  • 5:05 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. West Genesee (9/9/2016)
  • 8:00 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. F’ville/Manlius (11/1/2013)
  • 9:00 PM Beaver Lake: Mission Wolf (2002)
  • 10:40 PM David Harshberger: The Industa-Rustic Desk
  • 11:00 PM Canton Woods: Thanks for the Memories (2003)

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

  • 9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Henninger (10/9/2015)
  • 11:00AM Girls’ Volleyball Vs.Nottingham (9/23/2015)
  • 12:00PM B’ville Com. Band @ St. Mary’s Church (8/16/2017)
  • 1:15 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 2:00 PM Canton Woods Classic Car Show (8/14/17)
  • 2:35 PM B’Ville Old Car Cruisers (8/2/2011)
  • 3:00 PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)
  • 3:45 PM Jazz Jam @ Baker High (2009)
  • 5:00 PM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Seneca River Days & Clydesdales (7/12/13)
  • 7:00 PM The Canal Schooner : Lois McClure (8/14/13)
  • 7:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
  • 8:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Joe Ritter (2001)
  • 8:35 PM Enjoying Our Backyard w Dick Stafford
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 10:00PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 11:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Southside Memories” (2006)

Wednesday, Sept. 6

  • 9:00 AM Seneca River Days & Clydesdales (7/12/13)
  • 10:00AM The Canal Schooner : Lois McClure (8/14/13)
  • 10:30AM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
  • 11:00AM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Joe Ritter (2001)
  • 11:30AM Enjoying Our Backyard w Dick Stafford
  • 12:00PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Southside Memories” (2006)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Football vs. Henninger (10/9/2015)
  • 5:00 PM Girls’ Volleyball Vs.Nottingham (9/23/2015)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ St. Mary’s Church (8/16/2017)
  • 7:15 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 8:00 PM Canton Woods Classic Car Show (8/14/17)
  • 8:35 PM B’Ville Old Car Cruisers (8/2/2011)
  • 9:00 PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)
  • 9:45 PM Jazz Jam @ Baker High (2009)
  • 11:00PM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)

Thursday, Sept. 7

  • 9:00 AM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)
  • 9:45 AM Jazz Jam @ Baker High (2009)
  • 11:00AM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)
  • 12:00PM Seneca River Days & Clydesdales (7/12/13)
  • 1:00 PM The Canal Schooner: Lois McClure (8/14/13)
  • 1:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
  • 2:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Joe Ritter (2001)
  • 2:30 PM Enjoying Our Backyard w Dick Stafford
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Southside Memories” (2006)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Henninger (10/9/2015)
  • 8:00 PM Girls’ Volleyball Vs.Nottingham (9/23/2015)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ St. Mary’s Church (8/16/2017)
  • 10:15PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 11:00PM Canton Woods Classic Car Show (8/14/17)
  • 11:35PM B’Ville Old Car Cruisers (8/2/2011)

Friday, Sept. 8

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Com. Band @ St. Mary’s Church (8/16/2017)
  • 10:15AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 11:00AM Canton Woods Classic Car Show (8/14/17)
  • 11:35AM B’Ville Old Car Cruisers (8/2/2011)
  • 12:00PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)
  • 12:45PM Jazz Jam @ Baker High (2009)
  • 2:00 PM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Seneca River Days & Clydesdales (7/12/13)
  • 4:00 PM The Canal Schooner : Lois McClure (8/14/13)
  • 4:30 PM BPL Art Show: Jeanne Dupre (2007)
  • 5:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Joe Ritter (2001)
  • 5:30 PM Enjoying Our Backyard w Dick Stafford
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Southside Memories” (2006)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Henninger (10/9/2015)
  • 11:00PM Girls’ Volleyball Vs. Nottingham (9/23/2015)

