Trail run a success

Jimi McPherson of Cazenovia was the overall male winner among the 100 runners who participated in the 6th Annual Cazenovia Country Trail Run on August 30. (submitted photo)

One hundred runners from across Central New York participated in the sixth annual Cazenovia Country Trail Run held at the Fenner Road cross country course on August 30. The runners were greeted by perfect conditions with sunshine, dry air and temperatures in the low 70s.

Jimi McPherson of Cazenovia High School was the top finisher in the men’s race in 17:05followed by Joe Smith of Manlius in 17:07. Brooke Rauber of Tully High School led the women’s finishers, breaking her own female course record on the Lakers’ Fenner Road course with a time of 18:15. Cazenovia cross country runners Clara Rowles and Meggie Hart were next, finishing second and third in 20:02 and 20:10 respectively.

The cross country program would like to thank its sponsors, including the John Dermody Insurance Group, Chittenango Physical Therapy, Medical Weight Loss of NY and Hunt & Satchwell. Local parents who volunteered and donated finish line refreshments were also a key to the run’s success.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story