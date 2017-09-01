Suspect arrested in DeWitt assault case

Neil Tessier

The DeWitt Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with an assault incident that occurred on Aug. 31 on Court Street Road in DeWitt.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers responsed to Emblem Health located on Campuswood Drive where they found a male in his 40’s bleeding from a wound on his cheek. The male stated that he had been stabbed by his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Ronn Keitt, 36, of Syracuse, was involved in an assault with the victim in the area of the 6100 block of Court Street Road, DeWitt. During the assault, Keitt brandished a knife and slashed the victim in the left cheek, causing an approximately two-inch laceration. The victim was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time after arriving, the victim left the hospital and responded to Keitt’s residence in the 400 Block of South Midler Avenue, Syracuse. A dispute ensued at this location where the Syracuse Police responded. Keitt was located and detained. Keitt was then arrested at 12:24 p.m. in the city of Syracuse by DeWitt officers.

Keitt was arraigned in the Town of DeWitt court on charges of assault in the second degree (Class A felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (Class A misdemeanor). Keitt was ordered held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

