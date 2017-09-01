 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LCH announces Hunter Pace winners

Sep 01, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

LCH announces Hunter Pace winners

First and second place reams from Whispering Hill Farm. (photo by Penny Hazer)

Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) conducted its Fall Hunter Pace on Sunday, Aug 20. The Fall Pace is the final Hunter Pace of the three-pace series. The spring pace that was held in Skaneateles, followed by a summer Poker Pace, held at Critz Farm. Forty-seven riders rode a 5- or 10-mile course during the Fall Hunter Pace. For the entire series over 100 riders rode.

Below are the Fall Pace results and the overall Pace Series End Champions:

 

Five-mile LCH member Pace:

  1. Keith and Gayanna Gilbraith.
  2. Nelson and Renee Eddy.
  3. Lisa Cameron-Norfleet, Eevie Smith, Penny Hazer.
  4. Laura Hand and Marla Byrnes.
  5. Connie Kuusisto, Max Michealson and Mary Shannon.

(Five-mile optimum time 47 min., 38 sec.)

 

Five-mile non-LCH member Pace

  1. Katherine St. Pierre and Emily Treglia.
  2. Keeley O’Hara and Kevin McCarthy.
  3. Suzanne M. Holmes, Syndey O’dale and Sarah Myers.
  4. Laura Sheridan and Briana Foisia.
  5. Caitlyn Parrucci and Taylor Bass.
  6. Nancy Topmkins and anita Olin.

 

10-mile LCH member Pace:

  1. Kate and Jess Chajka.
  2. Mimi Hall and Wendy Brooks.
  3. Sylvia Smith and Tayah Hommer.

(10-mile optimum time 1 hour, 44 min.)

 

10-mile non-LCH member Pace:

  1. Jo Stephenson, Harlei McAllister, Adora Colicci, Sarah Wood.
  2. Gina Hennington, Shannon Walsh, Nate Eldred.
  3. Jennie Brewer and Kristie Fisher.
  4. Bonnie Poyer and Mara Hale.

 

Series End Champions:

Five-mile LCH member pace series champions: Keith and Gayanna Gilbraith.

Five-mile non-LCH member pace series champions: Laura Sheridan and Briana Fosier.

10-mile LCH member pace series champions: Kate and Jess Chajka.

10-mile non LCH pace series champions: Mara Hale and Bonnie Poyer.

Comment on this Story

CBA wins soccer OT thriller over J-D
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill