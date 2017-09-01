LCH announces Hunter Pace winners

Sep 01, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
First and second place reams from Whispering Hill Farm. (photo by Penny Hazer)
Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) conducted its Fall Hunter Pace on Sunday, Aug 20. The Fall Pace is the final Hunter Pace of the three-pace series. The spring pace that was held in Skaneateles, followed by a summer Poker Pace, held at Critz Farm. Forty-seven riders rode a 5- or 10-mile course during the Fall Hunter Pace. For the entire series over 100 riders rode.
Below are the Fall Pace results and the overall Pace Series End Champions:
Five-mile LCH member Pace:
(Five-mile optimum time 47 min., 38 sec.)
Five-mile non-LCH member Pace
10-mile LCH member Pace:
(10-mile optimum time 1 hour, 44 min.)
10-mile non-LCH member Pace:
Series End Champions:
Five-mile LCH member pace series champions: Keith and Gayanna Gilbraith.
Five-mile non-LCH member pace series champions: Laura Sheridan and Briana Fosier.
10-mile LCH member pace series champions: Kate and Jess Chajka.
10-mile non LCH pace series champions: Mara Hale and Bonnie Poyer.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
