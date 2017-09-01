From the Assembly: More outdoor recreation in schools would improve children’s health

(Photo from facebook.com/USAarchery)

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to chair the Assembly Republican Hunting and Fishing Task Force. During that time, the task force held forums and listened to outdoor enthusiasts throughout the state. A primary objective of the task force was to examine how the state could encourage new opportunities for hunting, fishing and outdoor sports, and it was determined that engaging youth was key to its growth.

One solution that came out of this task force was to lower the hunting age, which we were successful in doing. Another recommendation that came from the task force was to teach kids about hunting, fishing and trapping and other outdoor sports, such archery or orienteering, in physical education classes. While we had some immediate success on lowering the hunting age, including outdoor recreational activities and sports in school curriculum has taken a little longer for the proposal to gain momentum.

There have been a few proposals introduced in the legislature that would expose students to outdoor sporting activities. My legislation would direct the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to work with the Board of Regents to develop an educational program that local school districts could choose to offer related to hunting, fishing and outdoor education for grades nine through 12.

While the exact curriculum would need to be crafted by DEC and education professionals, I envisioned the program would include outdoor activities in combination with kids learning more about hunting, fishing, trapping or other outdoor sports. This could lead to discussions about natural habitats, wildlife and even help draw attention to our rich history of hunting and trapping. Further, because many of the students may have family members who are outdoor enthusiasts, it may help to create greater connections and teach fundamentals on safety.

Another bill that would encourage more outdoor recreation passed both the Senate and the Assembly this year. If signed by the governor, this would direct the DEC and the Department of Health to study and develop a long-term strategy for integrating outdoor environmental education. The result would be a recreational plan that focuses on creating, developing and retaining opportunities for outdoor play and learning. The study would consider the overall health of our youth including the current obesity rates, economic trends, and the impact on access to outdoor spaces to create a blueprint for outdoor education and recreation.

The bill does not specifically mention hunting or fishing but these sports do create more opportunities for outdoor recreation, which has both proven health and economic benefits. If this bill does become law, I would encourage the DEC and State Education Department to include hunting and fishing as part of this study and any curriculum devised as a result of the study.

Schools should do more to encourage outdoor recreation. Statistics show kids are spending less and less time outdoors. The average American child spends 4 to 7 minutes each day in unstructured outdoor play and more than 7 hours each day in front of an electronic screen. Incorporating more outdoor play has shown to increase fitness abilities, improve vitamin D levels, improve vision, decrease symptoms of attention deficit disorder, improve test scores and increase academic performance.

Developing policies and/or programs that foster an appreciation for nature and environmental stewardship, and wise use of natural resources would benefit generations to come.

To learn more about outdoor recreation, visit dec.ny.gov. If you have any questions or comments regarding this or any other state issue, please contact me. My office can be reached by mail at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, New York 13069, by email at barclaw@nyassembly.gov, or by calling (315) 598-5185. You also can friend me, Assemblyman Barclay, on Facebook.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story