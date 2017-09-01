Football Lakers romp on J-E’s new turf

Sep 01, 2017 Phil Blackwell High School, Skaneateles Press
Many things were new Friday night at Jordan-Elbridge High School’s John Howes Stadium, from the Field Turf just installed for J-E to the fact that Skaneateles football was beginning a new chapter as a Class C side.
What was familiar, though, was the sight of the Lakers using big plays to burn the opposition on a frequent basis, and Skaneateles bashed the Eagles 59-13, in turn establishing itself as someone that will factor into the Section III championship picture throughout the fall.
As it turned out, the Lakers receiving the opening kickoff was a turning point, for it only took two plays for Pat Hackler to go deep up the middle and find Nate Wellington, in stride, for a 73-yard touchdown.
A more prolonged march followed midway through the first quarter, but that found the end zone, too, as Areh Boni used his power to fend off J-E defenders and go 26 yards for six points.
Will McGlynn pounced on an Eagles fumble and Hackler turned it into an eight-yard scoring pass to Cross Bianchi. When Hackler, shaking off a Hunter Brunelle interception, found Nick Wamp from 39 yards out in the waning seconds of the period, Skaneateles had a 28-0 edge going to the second quarter.
Barely two minutes into that period, it got to 35-0 with Hackler’s fourth TD pass of the night, 18 yards to Bianchi, and a third scoring connection between the two followed. Only then did J-E break up the shutout with a 15-play drive capped by Dominic Walborn’s nine-yard pass to Jeremiah Sparks in the end zone.
All that did, though, was make it 42-7 going into halftime, and the Lakers weren’t done. Boni’s second long TD run of the night in the third quarter covered 39 yards, and Hackler would add a sixth scoring pass in the final period as Wamp converted a 28-yard field goal.
Back at Hyatt Stadium next Friday, Skaneateles gets to host Port Byron/Union Springs.
