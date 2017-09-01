Evans Chevrolet scores a goal through successful youth soccer program

B’ville dealership forges season-long partnership to aid Baldwinsville Youth Soccer Association

In the spirit of community collaboration and teamwork taught through youth sports, Evans Chevrolet is supporting Baldwinsville Youth Soccer Association through the Chevrolet Youth Soccer Program. This sponsorship will include both monetary and equipment donations during the 2017 youth soccer season.

Chevrolet Youth Soccer is a grassroots initiative that establishes a positive relationship between local dealers and the communities they serve. Evans Chevrolet is sponsoring Baldwinsville Youth Soccer Association as a part of Chevrolet’s nation-wide commitment to support youth sports, one community at a time. Over the course of the season, Evans Chevrolet will also donate Chevrolet-branded equipment to the organization.

“We are looking forward to a great season with Baldwinsville Youth Soccer Association that will be filled with exciting games and an enhanced experience for the teams through the equipment and cash donations,” said Sam Oppedisano of Evans Chevrolet. “Chevrolet Youth Soccer is just one example of how committed our dealership is to supporting the youth and families in our community.”

The 2017 program will provide assistance to over 225 organizations in the Northeastern region and Chevrolet dealers will contribute over $340,000 in monetary and equipment donations.

