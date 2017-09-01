 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia to honor 9/11 era heroes

Sep 01, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News

Cazenovia to honor 9/11 era heroes

A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, in Cazenovia’s Memorial Park beginning at 7 p.m.  The ceremony will serve to remember the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor the heroism of first responders and service members since that fateful day. There will be representation from local emergency response and veterans groups, music, silent reflection and more.  All are welcome to attend the remembrance events marking the 16th anniversary of the tragedy.

The candlelight vigil ceremony is coordinated annually by members of Project CAFE, a non-profit teen organization that, as part of its mission, coordinates Cazenovia community service projects and events, in the hopes of improving and connecting the entire community.

Comment on this Story

Trail run a success
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill