Cazenovia to honor 9/11 era heroes

A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, in Cazenovia’s Memorial Park beginning at 7 p.m. The ceremony will serve to remember the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor the heroism of first responders and service members since that fateful day. There will be representation from local emergency response and veterans groups, music, silent reflection and more. All are welcome to attend the remembrance events marking the 16th anniversary of the tragedy.

The candlelight vigil ceremony is coordinated annually by members of Project CAFE, a non-profit teen organization that, as part of its mission, coordinates Cazenovia community service projects and events, in the hopes of improving and connecting the entire community.

