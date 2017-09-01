Cazenovia College Chorale begins fall rehearsals

The Cazenovia College Chorale begins rehearsals for the fall semester at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the Catherine Cummings Theatre on the Cazenovia College campus located at 16 Lincklaen St.

Directed by Peter Ciarelli with William Verity as accompanist, the chorale is open to all members of the community who enjoy singing. No audition is necessary.

The chorale performs a variety of musical styles and for this semester will be preparing a selection of madrigals from the 16th and 17th centuries, along with some of George Gershwin’s most memorable songs. Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.

For more information, pciarelli@cazenovia.edu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story