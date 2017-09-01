 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia College Chorale begins fall rehearsals

Sep 01, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Cazenovia College Chorale begins fall rehearsals

The Cazenovia College Chorale begins rehearsals for the fall semester at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the Catherine Cummings Theatre on the Cazenovia College campus located at 16 Lincklaen St.

Directed by Peter Ciarelli with William Verity as accompanist, the chorale is open to all members of the community who enjoy singing. No audition is necessary.

The chorale performs a variety of musical styles and for this semester will be preparing a selection of madrigals from the 16th and 17th centuries, along with some of George Gershwin’s most memorable songs. Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.

For more information, pciarelli@cazenovia.edu.

Comment on this Story

From the Assembly: More outdoor recreation in schools would improve children’s health
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill