Cazenovia College Chorale begins fall rehearsals

Sep 01, 2017 Jason Emerson Arts, Cazenovia Republican
The Cazenovia College Chorale begins rehearsals for the fall semester at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the Catherine Cummings Theatre on the Cazenovia College campus located at 16 Lincklaen St.
Directed by Peter Ciarelli with William Verity as accompanist, the chorale is open to all members of the community who enjoy singing. No audition is necessary.
The chorale performs a variety of musical styles and for this semester will be preparing a selection of madrigals from the 16th and 17th centuries, along with some of George Gershwin’s most memorable songs. Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
For more information, pciarelli@cazenovia.edu.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
