Canton Woods: September is National Senior Center Month

By Ruth Troy

Director

September is National Senior Center Month! The theme for 2017 is Senior Centers: Masters at Aging! Visit Canton Woods during September and explore all the programs and services available to folks 60 and over. You are sure to find good company and a variety of interesting and fun activities. Senior centers truly are Masters at Aging!

September is just around the corner. Walk for the Woods 2017 is set for 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 16. Join us for this wellness event which is an annual fund raiser for Canton Woods. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Walk for the Woods including your four legged family members. Local business may support Canton Woods by sponsoring the Walk for the Woods 2017. Contact the center if you wish to register for the Walk for the Woods 2017 or if you would like to sponsor the Walk for the Woods 2017; (315) 638-4536. Registration forms also available on the Village of Baldwinsville website.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is coming to Canton Woods in September! The class will be taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. A free demo class is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The class will be six sessions from Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 (no class on Oct. 9 or Oct. 16). The class fee is $60 (register by Sept. 11 and pay early bird price of only $50).

Kripalu yoga is a mindful, soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and every body. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Our Summer Entertainment Series continues with Eddie Fagan. Eddie Fagan returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. This will be a festive afternoon with very lively music, come and join the fun.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.They will be discussing “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Sept. 8, the menu includes Tex-Mex burger served with caramelized onions and sweet mayo, oven roasted zucchini and Jell-O cake. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

