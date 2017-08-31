Student art sale to support the Food Bank of CNY

C-NS student Morgan Williamson sorts art submissions for the Golden Harvest Festival at Beaver Lake Nature Center. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Food Bank of Central New York.

Sale takes place at Golden Harvest Festival

Students from any school district are invited to donate their artwork to help support the Food Bank of Central New York.

Art in any medium will be shown at Golden Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville, and sold to benefit the Food Bank.

The student art will be judged by an independent panel and awards given to the top three pieces in the show.

Cicero-North Syracuse student Morgan Williamson is organizing the student submissions for this sale. Williamson is part of a group of students who worked on the Hallowrun for Hunger, which provided more than 67,000 meals in our community. Each dollar from this art sale will provide three meals to hungry families here in Central New York.

“As a student artist, it is heartwarming to see something as near and dear to me as art helping others in the community,” Williamson said.

Student artists wishing to donate art to the festival should email morganlizphotography@yahoo.com for submission requirements.

All art must be submitted no later than Friday, Sept. 8.

