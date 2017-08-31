Skaneateles Education Foundation lends valuable support

The value of SEF goes beyond checks written to the district

By Heather Carroll

Executive Director of the SEF

Matthew Oliver is pursuing a career in music technology because of Mr. Riley’s class in audio engineering. Because of his experience in the hydroponics lab with Mr. Stagnitta, Josh Zajac is going on to study food science and sustainability.

Skaneateles Education Foundation [SEF] started awarding teacher grants to supplement the curriculum when incoming seniors were in 4th grade. Investments in quality education made by people in this community have allowed SEF to fund the hydroponics lab, audio engineering technology, LEGO Robotics, the Zoom Room video lab, chemistry and physics vodcasts, musical theater workshops, Distance Learning technology, the Art Masterpiece program, 3D printing, professional learning experiences, inspirational guest speakers and so much more.

The SEF board of directors, staff and many volunteers are passionate about the role of the education foundation to engage in meaningful partnerships that create powerful opportunities extending far beyond the checks we write to the district.

SEF sees its role as fulfilling these four C’s: Connector to community resources, collaborator with strategic partners, convener of courageous conversations and conduit by which community can invest in education.

The first of these, connector to community resources, is the primary focus of the foundation for this coming year. Through discussions with the district’s administrative team, SEF has been asked to reach out to the community through our extensive list-serve to build a volunteer corps, a “Talent & Skills Inventory” if you will, of all kinds of experts from our extended Skaneateles community. The goal is to connect our teachers and students with professionals, parents, alumni and retirees who have applicable skills and knowledge to enhance real-world learning experiences in the classroom.

To this end, the foundation will build communications with our greatest resource–our own Skaneateles Alumni. Starting with the Class of ’17, we are developing a database to monitor impact of grants and connect students and alumni with a networking resource for job-shadowing, internships and employment.

In our second role, collaborator with strategic partners, SEF has worked with the Parent Teacher Committees (PTC) and the Skaneateles Music Guild & Boosters to fully fund numerous grants that fit the mission of all our organizations, thereby providing teachers with additional resources via “one-stop shopping,” simplifying their application process. Other strategic partners include the Peter and Elsa Soderberg Charitable Foundation, the Skaneateles Festival, the Schweinfurth Museum, Chase Design, Patience Brewster Inc., the Allyn Family Foundation, the Winkelman Foundation, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Skaneateles Polar Bear Club and the Jean Graham Fund.

SEF is often the first point of entry for conversations, the third ‘C,’ about themes in education that parents are passionate about – coding, character education, computer science, leadership, STEM and the arts. Superintendent Slentz calls SEF the Research & Development arm of the district for our ability to fund pilot programs and innovation, supporting the district’s growth mindset while assuming the initial financial risk. SEF funding and quick turnaround allows teachers to dream. If their projects are successful and worth continuing, the district then has time to adopt them into the next budget cycle. Investments in “human capital” through professional development opportunities supports teachers’ growth and adds personal value to working in Skaneateles Schools.

Finally, for those who are passionate about quality education, SEF provides a Conduit by which community can invest in our local public schools. Skaneateles joins thousands of other communities nationwide that are fortunate to have education foundations stewarding private funding for educational excellence. For Matt and Josh, the impact of community investments in education via SEF are very real, and the ripple effects for all our students are vast.

To donate your time, talent or treasure, please visit skanedfoundation.org.

SEF is a community supported organization created to supplement public funding to enhance the quality of education in the Skaneateles School District. Foundation grants fund the dreams of teachers in programs and curriculum that will ignite the passion, creativity and problem solving of all our students. SEF supports pilot or one-time programs and projects that have positively impacted more than 2,000 students by providing over 100 grants since 2009 in humanities, STEM, wellness and the arts.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story