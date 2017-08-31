 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Minoa Festival in the Park coming Sept. 9

Aug 31, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Festivals and parades, News

Minoa Festival in the Park coming Sept. 9

The annual Minoa Festival in the Park will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Event combines with FD Community Day

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The fifth annual Minoa Festival in Lewis Park will run all day on Saturday, Sept. 9, bringing live music, food, drink, crafts, children activities, classic cars and fireworks to the village.

The event runs from noon to 11 p.m. at Lewis Park, which is located at the corner of Hulbert Street and Costello Parkway. The live music at the gazebo starts at 2 p.m. and including the following lineup: 2 p.m., Jake and Mike; 3:15 p.m., Tom Chick; 4:30 p.m., Darkroom; 5:45 Scuba Gear; 7 p.m., I Am Fool; and Steven Cali and the County Line Men after the fireworks. The fireworks this year are sponsored by Superior Seal and Paving and Parkway Liquors, and will happen at dark.

“A lot of people love the fact this event runs all day and that you can bring the whole family” said Minoa Mayor Bill Brazill.

New this year the Minoa Fest will combine with the second annual Minoa Fire Department’s Community Day event. In addition to the usual activities of the Minoa Festival, the fire department will have training demonstrations, an education smoke trailer and push ball.

For the past few years, the Hope for Heather Teal Ribbon Run has occurred in Minoa on the same day as the festival, but Brazill said this year it will occur on Sept. 23.

“The race has gotten so big, it is its own entity now,” said Brazill. “Combining with the fire department Community Day helped us put two things together and we can bring the whole village together.”

To learn more about the Minoa Festival in the Park, go to minoafestival.com.

Comment on this Story

Town appoints veteran service coordinator
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill