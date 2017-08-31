Minoa Festival in the Park coming Sept. 9

The annual Minoa Festival in the Park will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Event combines with FD Community Day

The fifth annual Minoa Festival in Lewis Park will run all day on Saturday, Sept. 9, bringing live music, food, drink, crafts, children activities, classic cars and fireworks to the village.

The event runs from noon to 11 p.m. at Lewis Park, which is located at the corner of Hulbert Street and Costello Parkway. The live music at the gazebo starts at 2 p.m. and including the following lineup: 2 p.m., Jake and Mike; 3:15 p.m., Tom Chick; 4:30 p.m., Darkroom; 5:45 Scuba Gear; 7 p.m., I Am Fool; and Steven Cali and the County Line Men after the fireworks. The fireworks this year are sponsored by Superior Seal and Paving and Parkway Liquors, and will happen at dark.

“A lot of people love the fact this event runs all day and that you can bring the whole family” said Minoa Mayor Bill Brazill.

New this year the Minoa Fest will combine with the second annual Minoa Fire Department’s Community Day event. In addition to the usual activities of the Minoa Festival, the fire department will have training demonstrations, an education smoke trailer and push ball.

For the past few years, the Hope for Heather Teal Ribbon Run has occurred in Minoa on the same day as the festival, but Brazill said this year it will occur on Sept. 23.

“The race has gotten so big, it is its own entity now,” said Brazill. “Combining with the fire department Community Day helped us put two things together and we can bring the whole village together.”

To learn more about the Minoa Festival in the Park, go to minoafestival.com.

