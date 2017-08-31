Meyer Manor showdown set

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

The Liverpool Village Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing for the zone-change request for 1225 Tulip St. from R-1 to R-3, for 7 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Village Hall, 310 Sycamore St.

Property owner Marvin Meyer has requested the zone change so that the parcel can be used to create an entryway for the planned complex. Some 90 percent of his eight-acre property is already zoned R-3, allowing for multiple-family dwellings.

At the trustees’ Aug. 21 meeting, village attorney John Langey explained that the village board of trustees and the planning board each have specific roles to play in overseeing the project. Local developer Cosimo Zavaglia plans to purchase Meyer’s property to construct a 108-apartment complex called Meyer Manor Apartments at 1225 Tulip St., just south of Donald Place.

The village board of trustees is the lead agency on this project, responsible for the State Environmental Quality Review process, sewer issues, traffic issues and will approve or deny the zone-change request. The village planning board is responsible for site-plan approval.

A traffic study was conducted by the developer; however, Mayor Gary White suggested that an independent traffic study be conducted by the village engineer. The traffic study will need to be completed before the closure of a section of Vine Street by the state Thruway Authority. The road closure is scheduled for Aug. 28 for a period of four weeks. The board hopes to have the traffic study completed before the public hearing.

Colleen Gunnip, First Ward councilor for the town of Salina, urged concerned citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to provide reports and comments at the public hearing. White pointed out that anyone can submit concerns to the village board via phone calls, faxes, emails or letters.

Village Clerk Mary Ellen Sims can be reached at (315) 457-3441, via fax at (315) 457-5119, or via email at villageclerk@villageofliverpool.org.

The Meyer Manor site plan remains on the planning board agenda, which is reviewing issues such as density, lighting, the swale and the privacy for Donald Place residents.

At the Aug. 21 meeting, trustees Matt Devendorf, Bradley Young and Christina Fadden Fitch all voiced support for an independent traffic study. Young said that neither the developer nor the planning board have contacted the Liverpool Central School District Transportation Department, which has major concerns regarding the ability of busses to turn in or out of the development’s planned entrance.

A motion was made by Young, seconded by Devendorf, to authorize Dunn & Sgromo to conduct a traffic study at a cost not to exceed $1,000.

In April, anti-manor activist Jan Quitzau, who lives on Tulip Street, joined with the Johnson Tract Neighborhood Group led by Peg Salvatore to gather 168 signatures on a petition sent to the Village Hall. On Aug. 17, an additional 74 signatures were received and each board member was issued a copy of the petition.

The neighbors are worried that the 108 apartments would cause increased traffic, increased density and decreased safety, complicated by sewer system and environmental concerns.

