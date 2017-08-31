Fayetteville professional dancers take home ballroom dance medals

Fayetteville Freed Astaire professional dancers Octavian Para and Anna Antonyan placed first in the American Smooth finals at the Fred Astaire World Championships. (Submitted Photo)

Hundreds of professional and amateur dancers came together recently to compete at the Fred Astaire World Championship in Las Vegas, Nev., and among them were four Fayetteville dancers who took home titles in the competition.

Fred Astaire Syracuse professional dancers and instructors Ivan Sovetov, Valeria Mkrtchian, Anna Antonyan and Octavian Para competed in several dance style events during the competition, which occurred from July 23 to 27. Out of 24 couples, Para and Antonyan took home the top spot in American Smooth, and Sovetov and Mkrtchian were awarded the bronze medal in that same category. Sovetov and Mkrtchian also placed fifth in the American Rhythm final.

“It’s a big pleasure to even just be there,” said Para. “To be there and feel the atmosphere was wonderful, and to come home a champion was even more rewarding … To practice so hard and prove that you are some of the best dancers is the biggest reward.”

Fred Astaire Syracuse owners Vlad Ivanov and Karina Moskeleva choreographed and instructed the dancers in preparation of the competition, and the dancers had to find time between instructing students to practice for the event.

“They push us very hard,” said Antonyan. “And everyone here at the studio supports us so much.”

Sovetov, Mkrtchian and Antonyan are from Russia and Para is from Moldova; they have all been dancing since a young age and hold multiple titles from European dance competitions. Para said when he got the opportunity to come to the United States to dance, he took it because the scene for professional ballroom dance allows for more competition and opportunities.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios are an international network of studios that provide dance instruction for people of all ages and abilities to learn ballroom dance.

Being able to excel in American cultural events like this one is something the dancers say they are proud of and they hope to continue to compete in the future along with sharing their talents to their students at Fred Astaire Syracuse.

“Dancing is a way for me to express my emotions, and it’s something I want to share with everybody,” said Para. “I’ve been doing it for many years and it’s my future … I want to share my knowledge with the students and get them to enjoy dance.”

“Dance is my life,” said Mkrtchian. “I’ve been doing it since I was 5 years old and I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Currently the dancers are busy practicing for the “Puttin on the Ritz” competition that runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 in Orlando, Fla., to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

To learn more about Fred Astaire Dace Studios, go to fredastaire.com/syracuse or call 315-637-3718.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story