De Muth featured in national art magazine

The article "Artist on the Go" in the September issue of "The Artist's Magazine" is a feature on Cazenovia artist Roger De Muth. (image courtesy Roger De Muth)

Cazenovia artist Roger De Muth is the subject of a feature article in the Sept. 2017 issue of “the artist’s magazine,” a leading resource for artists who work with oils, watercolor, acrylic and pens and ink.

The magazine offers instruction in all mediums to improve skills and master techniques, and the article on DeMuth not only shows numerous examples of his work but also delves into how he creates — on vacation, on flights, basically everywhere he goes. There is also a two-page “demo” spread by DeMuth in the magazine showing how he layers watercolor over ink.

While De Muth’s favorite medium is ink and watercolor, he also works in ceramics, gardening and photography.

De Muth was a professor of illustration at Syracuse University for 35 years until his retirement in 2014, was head of the Syracuse University Illustration Program, co-coordinator of the ISDP-MFA, Master’s Degree in Illustration and organized the NYC Lubin House Senior Class Portfolio Open House annually for more than 20 years. He co-chaired the Syracuse Poster Project for 14 years and has lectured extensively to colleges, universities, and community groups.

For over 45 years, De Muth has worked with clients throughout the world, including the Cartoon Network, Xerox, Kodak, Disney, Warner Brothers and The Syracuse International Film Festival.

For more information on DeMuth’s artwork, visit his website at rogerdemuthwatercolors.com.

