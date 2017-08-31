Caz school district bus routes announced

Bus Numbers and Driver Assignments for the 2017-18 School Year

All buses leave the Transportation Department between 6:40 and 7 a.m. Please find below bus numbers, driver’s name and roads of travel. Afternoon routes leave the High School complex at approximately 2:55 p.m. Pick up and return times are approximately the same as last year. Call the Transportation Department at 655-1326 with questions.

214 — Kevin Hardke

Cheesefactory Road, East Lake Road from Stanley Road to district line, Peth Road, Stanley Road, Mount Pleasant Drive, Oxbow Road, Ridge Road, Indian Lookout Road, bus stops at Wright Road and Audubon Heights.

231 — Chris Anderson

East Lake Road from North Lake Road to Peth Road, West Lake Road, Temperance Hill Road, Owahgena Road, Palmer Road, west side of Route 92/Syracuse Road from Pompey Hollow Road to Route 20.

197/232 — Kim Goodwin

East Lake Road from Village to North Lake Road, North Lake Road, Owera Point, Mark Lane, Christian Drive, Cazenovia Terrace, Chard Road, Ormonde Drive, Glenwood/Preston Drive, Hoffman Lane, Hickory Lane.

219 — Fred Hirt

Stonebridge Road from Argos Road to Francis Road, Wyss Road from #3549 to #3696, Nelson Road from Wyss Road to Cody’s corners, Nelson Road from Cody’s corners to East Road east side, Bingley Road from Nelson Road to Shephards Road, Shephards Road, Fenner Road from Cody’s corners to Village, Davis Road, Hill Road, bus stop at Douglas Way and Fennaway Green. Mornings: Shuttle stop at Upper Farnham Street for High School and Middle School students after leaving Burton Street. Afternoon Add: Shuttle stops at Park Street, Nelson Street crosswalk (south side) and Carriage Lane.

218 — Mike Karcher

Route 20 west from Route 92 to district line, Pompey Center Road north and south of Route 20, Gulf Road, Oran Gulf Road, Oran Delphi Road north of Route 20, Carpenter Street, Willow Place and Hurd Street.

Shuttles Burton Street students from Green Street to Burton Street in morning and back in the afternoon.

217 — Jamie Huftalen

Hall Road, North Lake Road, Bus Stop at McCarthy Road, Tuscarora Road, Jones Road, Green Road, Walrath Road, bus stop at Funk Road, bus stop at Tainter Road for Chaphe Hill Road, Tainter Road and Marris Road, Damon Road to ball field, Erieville Road from Post Office to Hardscrabble Road, Hardscrabble Road, Irish Hill Road, Constine Bridge Road, Ballina Road from Johnson’s four corners to Number Nine Road, Number Nine Road. In afternoon add Ballina Road from East Road to Number Nine Road.

212 — Jody Beeman

Route 13, Gorge Road from Maple Road to Rathbun Road, Emhoff Road, Rathbun Road, Lincklaen Road from Route 13 to Maple Road, Maple Road from Route 13 to Lucas Cross Road, Summerfield Road, Syossett Drive, Lincklaen Road from Syossett Drive to TenEyck Ave., Ten Eyck Ave. Shuttle stop at 44 Lincklaen Street.

206/235 — Jim Smith

Route 80 from Bass Road to district line, Kiley Road, Reservoir Road, Dam Road, Tucker Road, Stanton Road, south side Village of New Woodstock from Bass Road to School Street including bus stop at Pearl Street, Route 13 from Delphi Road to Village, Ledyard Ave.

205/234 — Dan Snyder

Seibenbaum Road, Main Street Perryville, Perryville Road from Falls Road north to district line, Dwyer Road, Falls Road from Perryville to Route 13, bus stop at Carey Hill Road, Route 13 north from Falls Road to district line, Lincklaen Road from Maple Road to Syossett Drive. Afternoon add: bus stop on William Street and Nickerson Street on way to High School. Bus stop on Lincklaen Street/Corwin Street after leaving the High School.

215 — David Stearns

Damon Road, Smith Road, Corkinsville Road, Route 13 south from School Street to district line, Barrett Road, Parker Road, Webber Road, School Street, East Road from Juddville Road to Gillette Lane, Wellngton Drive.

209/233 — Charlie Curtis

Cobb Hill Road, Dugway Road, north end of Kiley Road, Delphi Road, Thurber Road, 2930 East Road, Thompson Road, Burlingame Road, Rippleton Cross Road, Gillette Lane. Chenango Street/Mill Street from Gillette Lane to Village. Morning only add bus dtops at Park Street, Nelson Street, south side and Carriage Lane.

227 — Nancy Westfall

Route 20 east from #2390 to district line, Midstate Lane, Erieville Road from Nelson to Nourse Road, Judd Road, Lyon Road from Judd Road to Erieville Road, Welsh Church Road, Old State Road, Richards Road, Argos Road, Putnam Road, Nelson Road from Putnam Road to Nelson. Morning add shuttle stop on Nelson Street, north side.

229 — Rick Bosworth

Nelson Road from Putnam Road to Wyss Road, Nelson Road from East Road to Cody Road west side only, Cody Road, Buyea Road from Cody Road to East Road, South Road, Mutton Hill Road, Francis Road from Wyss Road to Mutton Hill Road, Maple View Trailer Park, Moraine Road, Roberts Road from Fenner Road to Michigan Road, Michigan Road. Shuttle stop on Farnham Street morning and afternoon.

225 — Sue Smith

Nelson Heights, Moseley Road, Thomas Road, Lyon Road from Judd Road to Johnson’s four corners, Eastview Drive, Stone Quarry Road from Johnson’s four corners to Route 20, Charles Road. Cazenovia Children’s House morning and afternoon.

222 — Jim Giardina

Peterboro Road, Nelson Road from Bear Swamp Road to Ingalls Corners Road, Ingalls Corners Road to district line, Quarry Road to district line, Ray Road, Milestrip Road, Perryville Road from Village of Perryville to Christianson’s Corners, Roberts Road from Bingley Road to Michigan Road. Morning shuttle students from Burton Street to Green Street.

226 — Deb Brown

Erieville Road from Post Office to district line, Firetower Road, Sanderson Road, Dugway Road, Eatonbrook Road, Nourse Road.

216 — Kathy Davenport

Juddville Road, Coulter Road, Holmes Road, East Road from Juddville Road into New Woodstock, bus stop at Mill Street/Elm Street, Route 13/Main Street north side from Elm Street to Delphi Road. Ballina Road from Route 13 to Number Nine Road in the morning. Afternoon Ballina Road from Route 13 to East Road only.

224 — Jeff Stadelmann

Larkin Road, Buyea Road from Larkin Road to East Road, Fenner-East Road, Nelson Road from East Road to Bear Swamp Road, Bear Swamp Road, Woodland Road, Seibenbaum Road from Woodland Road to Irish Ridge Road, Irish Ridge Road, bus stop at Carey Hill Road, Bingley Road from Shephard Road to Route 13/Gorge Road, Route 13/Gorge Road from Bingley Road to Corwin Street, Corwin Street, Shuttle stop on Lincklaen Street. Afternoon add: stop at Burton Street after leaving High School.

228 — Betsy Avery

Route 92/Syracuse Road (east side) from Route 20 to district line. Bus stops on Route 92/Syracuse Road at Marilyn Park, Sunset Lane, 4400 Route 92/Syracuse Road and Coe Road, Route 92/Syracuse Road west side from district line to Pompey Hollow Road, Pompey Hollow Road north and south of Route 20, bus stop at Bethel Road, Oran Delphi Road from district line to Route 20, Route 20 from Oran Delphi Road to Route 92, Grassy Lane, Willow Place.

230 — Karen Enders

Various stops within the district.

BOCES Routes

209/233 — Charlie Curtis

Morning BOCES to Thompson Road, departs High School at 7:50 a.m. Return to High School at 11:20 a.m.

223 — Ginny Hill

Afternoon BOCES to Thompson Road departs High School at 11:00 a.m. Pick up at Bishop Grimes

Return to High School at 3:40 p.m.

Out of District Routes

223 — Ginny Hill

Leave Emory Ave complex 7:55 a.m. to Immaculate Conception

220 — Marva Gott

VVS Middle School.

221 — Sue Volz

Morning: Bishop Grimes, Pine Grove Middle School, Drivers Village

Afternoon: Palmer Road Elementary School, Manlius Pebble Hill School

204 — Laura Emmons

Morning: Manlius Pebble Hill School and Christian Brothers Academy

Afternoon: Christian Brothers Academy, Immaculate Conception

Unit 4 — Valerie Waite

Big Picture School

Late Routes

232 — Kim Goodwin

Fenner, Nelson, Erieville Area

223 — Ginny Hill

South of the Village of Cazenovia, New Woodstock Area

227 — Nancy Westfall

Chittenango Falls, Perryville, Fenner Area

225 — Sue Smith

Cazenovia Lake, Pompey Area

