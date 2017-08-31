B’ville police blotter: Arrests from Aug. 17, 20

Aug 31, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Crime, News
On Aug. 17, Dayani Rojas, 20, of 418 Delwood Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise from Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Sept. 20.
On Aug. 20, Alexander Y. Olson, 18, of 106 Iroquois Lane, Liverpool, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana when drug involvement was detected after an investigation where police found him to be in possession of marijuana behind a closed building at 19 E. Genesee St. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Sept. 13.
