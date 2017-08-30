Welcome back Cazenovia students!

By Matthew Reilly, Superintendent

Cazenovia Central School District

Dear Cazenovia Central School community,

It gives me great pleasure to welcome you back to the start of a new school year. I hope everyone has enjoyed a wonderful summer and is ready to engage in a new year of growth and learning. I can say the following with great confidence borne of a summer’s worth of work by many people: We are ready!

Our facilities are ready for the arrival of students. Improvements have been made in our computer network, paving has been done at Burton Street, our support staff underwent training to help them in their work and new buses were ordered to transport our students to and from school safely.

In addition to these projects, there was the annual summer work on our facilities undertaken by the dedicated members of our buildings and grounds team. The 234,000 square feet of buildings have been cleaned and polished in order to make the learning environment as welcoming as possible for our students.

Our teachers are ready for the arrival of students. The summer months were busy filling positions left vacant by our distinguished retirees and those employees that moved on to other pursuits. The addition of sections at kindergarten and first grade mean lower class sizes for students at those critical stages of development. We are excited to welcome a long list of new faculty and staff members and encourage you to make them feel part of our school community.

The summer has also been a busy one for our veteran teachers and administrators as they prepared for the coming school year. Our teachers, in nearly every discipline and at every level, worked countless hours on their curriculums and instructional practices in order to better ensure the growth and learning of the children of the District. The administrative team’s reflections on the 2016-17 school year were the jumping-off point for the planning work completed this summer. The excitement and energy our teachers and administrators have for the coming school year is palpable.

Summer has also been a busy time for the Strategic Planning Core Team. This team of people that represents many of the district constituent groups have been volunteering many hours this summer analyzing data and discussing the future of the district. Updates on this exciting work appear regularly on the district website. We thank everyone that has contributed thus far either through their survey responses, group interviews, or work on committees. We encourage anyone that is looking to be part of this process to contact the district office for information.

The hard work and commitment of teachers, administrators and support staff this summer has prepared the district for an outstanding 2017-18 school year. I look forward to working with you throughout the year to help our students learn and grow.

We are ready!

