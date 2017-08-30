Letter: Making DeWitt more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly

To the editor:

I attended a public DeWitt Zoning Board meeting on Aug. 16 to learn about plans for bike paths in DeWitt. Sam Gordon, the head of the zoning board, also spoke about the detailed plans to improve the appearance and function of Erie Boulevard and reclaim part of our Erie Canal history.

Most of us know that in the early 20th century, as transportation became centered around the automobile, part of the Erie Canal was filled in to create Erie Boulevard. The loss of part of the canal created a gap in the Erie Canal from Albany to Buffalo creating a gap in the Erie Canal trail system. So today, to make it possible to travel the entire canal by bicycle, the zoning board is planning a renovation that will add a safe trail down the median of Erie Boulevard.

Through the use a state grant, by 2020, the bike trail should be uninterrupted from Albany to Buffalo, luring more visitors, who purchase lodging and food, to the DeWitt area. In addition, a small remnant of the canal that still exists near the corner of Bridge Street and Erie Boulevard, will be restored, perhaps as a park to further connect us with our history.

Three years ago, residents of DeWitt were surveyed as to what they wanted the town to look like in the future. The plans for the bike paths as well as sidewalks were created based on these surveys. Ed Michalenko, the DeWitt town supervisor, and our local government has responded and are making DeWitt a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly place.

Steve Blusk

DeWitt

