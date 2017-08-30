 

Aug 30, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News

Community Library of Dewitt & Jamesville opens

The new Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville (formerly the Dewitt Community Library) celebrated a grand opening on Aug. 26 at their location 5110 Jamesville Road. (Hayleigh Gowans)

Dozens of patrons came out to the grand opening celebration of the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville (formerly the DeWitt Community Library) on Aug. 26 at 5110 Jamesville Road, getting to check out a project that has about 10 years in the making.

Patrons got a chance to see what the new freestanding library has to offer, which includes a children’s discovery center, The Hive maker space, a large community meeting room, a teen room, an outdoor adult reading garden, a production studio and a Provisions Express café run by Access CNY.

Speakers at the event included New York State Senator John A. DeFrancisco, library trustee Mary Keib-Smith, Chad Rogers of King and King architects and CLD&J Executive Director Wendy Scott. Entertainment by the Bubbleman, leather making demonstrations, children’s activities and a release of six green balloons to signify six of the building’s green features occurred at the event. For more information, go to dewlib.org.

