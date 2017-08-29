YMCA staff member of the month

Sue Benjamin, YMCA staff member of the month

Ambitious. Adventurous. Inspiring. These are just a few of the words that those around her would use to describe the person that Sue is. She lives life to the fullest by incorporating her own physical activity with bringing others along into her new adventures. She is passionate about staying fit and active; for her, this includes: Nordic walking, skiing, riding her Fat Bike (extra wide tires for the ability to ride over rough terrain and through the NY snow), Indoboard, Irish dance and Hoopnotica. She chuckled when she shared that her friends will often ask her, “Alright, what did you get into now?”

Sue’s creative and ambitious spirit could stem from her 30+ year career as a Kindergarten teacher in Marcellus, NY. While she taught kindergarten, her husband was a P.E. teacher in the same district. They raised 3 children here in Skaneateles, who all attended Skaneateles Central Schools. Sue said that it was important to her and her husband, Bob, for their children to attend a different school than where their parents taught. Now, her daughter, Bradley, teaches Barre here and her two granddaughters (ages 2.5 and 8 mo.) are members here at the Skaneateles Y. Sue shares that, “My 2 year old granddaughter thinks that this is the best place on earth! She loves the waterworks!!”

Sue has been teaching group exercise classes in this facility since shortly after it was built in 2001. When the YMCA took over from the Community Center she said, “I was ecstatic!! It was the best thing that could have happened because so many more people are involved. It is such a positive atmosphere.”

Currently, Sue teaches a mixture of yoga/barre/pilates classes at 4:30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:00pm. As evidenced in her classes, she challenges those of all levels but has a special passion for helping seniors with their balance. Best of all, Sue exclaims that she has met so many wonderful people that she wouldn’t have become friends with any other way. It’s not uncommon for her to chat with members who attend her classes for a solid half hour after class.

When I curiously asked her what she wishes that she knew 10 years ago, she said: “SHOES!” Sue said, as silly as it sounds, wearing the proper footwear is so important. Many foot, knee, back and leg issues can be prevented or even resolved by wearing the proper footwear. Her favorite shoes are Hoka which are made with a special technology to keep the body in alignment from head to toe.

In her own sweet words, Sue summarized, “What I love most about my Y community is that if you can’t afford it, you can still come.” She praised the Y for helping its members and community be more than just physically healthy, but also being a place that promotes mental, emotional and spiritual health. “You really are happier and better and can roll with the punches when you have a positive outlet. And the Y is that outlet for so many.

