Manlius Police announce arrest in domestic violence incident

Neil Tessier

Failure to surrender leads to request to stay indoors for neighborhood

The Town of Manlius Police Department has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old male who was involved in a domestic violence incident on MacClenthan Road in Manlius that led to the Onondaga County 911 Center to ask residents of the neighborhood to stay indoors due to unconfirmed reports he may have access to firearms.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a parent and an adult son, James W. Harris, 21 years-old. An investigation revealed Harris had been involved in a physical altercation with his mother during which he possessed a knife. It was determined that Harris was at the family residence, on MacClenthan Road in Manlius. Harris initially refused to surrender to police and during this time, and police say unconfirmed information indicated that he may have access to firearms.

Town of Manlius Police were assisted by the New York State Police, the Town of Dewitt Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Onondaga County 9-1-1 personnel coordinated telephone notification to the residents of MacClethan Road, requesting that they remain indoors during this incident.

New York State Police negotiators were able to establish contact with Harris and he voluntarily surrendered at about 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Police say investigation revealed that Harris did not have access to firearms during this incident and no neighbors were in danger, despite the request to stay indoors.

Harris was arrested ad charged with robbery in the first degee, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, grand larceny in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in the Town of Manlius Court where bail/bond was set at $25,000. and is due in court on Sept. 19.

