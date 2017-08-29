Holy Family welcomes Fr. Lyons

Father Matthew Lyons welcomed in Fairmount

by Susan Cunningham

To see a young man aglow with the joy of putting his life at the service of others is a privilege, to meet him is a blessing.

Father Matthew Lyons was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2017 and began his assignment as associate pastor (called a parochial vicar) at Holy Family Church in Fairmount on July 1.

A Binghamton native, with his parents and younger brother and sister still there, Lyons graduated from the Maine-Endwell Schools in 2006.

He hails from St. Joseph’s Parish in Endicott.

Lyons pursued a degree in finance, spending a year at the University of Scranton and finishing in the School of Management at Binghamton University in 2010.

His call to the priesthood was a nudging of the Holy Spirit since his earliest days.

He attended the early morning mass each Sunday with his dad.

When he announced his decision to enter the seminary, his parents were supportive, remembering the desire sparked in boyhood. While in middle school and years following, he felt like he was running from God, not listening to the voice of God. In high school and college as he began praying more, he felt God leading him.

In late college he talked with priests and diocesan vocation director, Father Joe O’Connor.

The fall of 2010 found him heading to the Theological College at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

One of the many benefits of studying there was garnering a view of the church in America through the experiences of seminarians from across the nation.

While churches are closing in the Northeast, they “can’t build them fast enough” in Texas and they are burgeoning in Arlington, Virginia and elsewhere.

Thus began seven years of preparation leading to his ordination.

Since philosophy did not occupy any of his undergraduate studies, he began with two years of philosophy followed by two years of theology.

He then, like all diocesan seminarians, completed a pastoral year of service in a parish.

He was fortunate to spend his year among the people of Holy Cross Church in Dewitt, New York with the guidance of Msgr. Robert Yeazel, who in his retirement now is assisting at Holy Family.

Finally, he returned to Catholic University to finish two more years of theology.

The ordination of Lyons was a time of great joy.

Priests from around the diocese and the nation gathered along with other friends, family, and future parishioners.

Holy Cross Church in Dewitt hosted the momentous event normally held at the Cathedral, which was closed for renovation.

The pageantry of the sacred music drew all into the beauty of the liturgy. Adding a touch of lightheartedness was the arrival of the fire department in response to the alarm sounded by so much incense! So began the days of priesthood for a quiet, humble, young man.

After the celebrations of the weekend, Lyons traveled to Italy and celebrated Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, following in the footsteps of centuries of priests before him. He is a hiker, appreciating time spent outdoors. He likes to read, especially enjoying history. He is a connoisseur of healthy fare and a master of fitness.

During his formation, he developed a supportive network with other seminarians, sometimes driving to St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore to meet with other diocesan men studying for the priesthood. He values the support of other young priests as he begins his active ministry.

He offers words of advice to people considering a religious vocation. Stay close to the Lord through the sacraments: mass and confession. Give daily prayer, especially silent prayer and the Rosary, a priority. Find a spiritual director to talk about the journey.

When asked for recommendations of encouraging spiritual reading for all, Lyons offers the following. The first is a little book, but a rich one: Interior Freedom by Jacques Philippe. Another author of importance is Father Timothy Gallagher with titles: The Discernment of Spirits: An Ignatian Guide to Everyday Living and Discerning the Will of God: An Ignatian Guide to Christian Decision Making.

For this new priest, there are no words that adequately give expression to his experience of celebrating Mass and hearing confessions. He considers it a privilege to experience the immense grace of what the Lord does through his presence in the community.

Already, Lyons is meeting the demands of parish life beautifully.

He looks so very young to the senior citizens and is looked up to by the youth of Life Teen. He has a full schedule celebrating Mass and the sacraments, meeting with engaged couples, officiating at weddings and funerals, attending Life Teen events, participating in parish activities, and visiting at the hospitals, as well as continuing in his prayer life and personal formation and being a vibrant member of the rectory community.

He is also looking forward to the return of the Holy Family School staff and students and the opportunity to teach there.

He asks for prayer and is immensely grateful for the warm welcome and positive experience that has been his here in Fairmount and at Holy Family.

