 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Field hockey Bees rip Vestal in opener

Aug 29, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, High School

For all that the Baldwinsville field hockey team accomplished in 2016, including a Section III Class A championship, a regional title and state final four berth, something was still left to accomplish.

That the Bees got so close to the state title game, falling 3-2 in overtime to Scarsdale in the semifinals at Vestal High School near Binghamton, left a lingering hunger for those returning this season.

It just so happened that 2017 would open Tuesday afternoon with the Bees playing on that same turf in Vestal. Perhaps driven by those memories of the previous November, B’ville, led by Amanda Strenk, took Vestal apart in the second half of a 7-0 shutout.

All through the first half, the Bees had chances, only to get tough resistance from the Golden Bears, only scoring once. That changed after intermission as a string of attacks led to a string of conversions.

Strenk was in the middle of them, finishing her day with five goals. Mackenzie Wodka notched the other two goals, with Lauren Brushingham getting credit for an assist. B’ville held Vestal to six shots, all stopped by Hailey Boda.

B’ville now would get back to practices for 10 days before its second game of the season, a visit to Liverpool on Friday night. Then the Bees meet Port Byron in Saturday afternoon’s home opener at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Comment on this Story

F-M tennis hosts Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill