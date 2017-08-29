Chittenango golfers break early skid, beat Phoenix

After three consecutive defeats to open its season, the Chittenango boys golf team broke through on the fourth try.

It came in Monday’s match against Phoenix at Rouges Roost, the Bears pulled out a 246-267 victory, and did so despite the Firebirds’ Ryan Shafer shooting the low individual round of 42.

Chittenango had the next four best individual totals, though. Cole Dunkley, with a 45, led the Bears’ wave as Tyrus Kelly shot a 46, Tanner Laramee posted a 47 and Matt Lanphear added a 48. Brad Randall shot a 58 and Tanner Smith added a 63.

Before all this, Chittenango opened Aug. 23 against Skaneateles, and lost, 216-259, to the Lakers.

Laramee shot a 44, with Randall adding a 45, but three Skaneateles golfers – Ty Jones (39), Michael Murphy (40) and Kenny Peterson (43) – beat those scores, and Jack Canty matched Randall’s 45. Dunkley had a 51, with Brendan Fraser (59) beating out David Schmidt (60) on the board.

Just 24 hours later, Chittenango hosted Homer and Tully, and shot a 243, but finished behind the Trojans, whose 226 edged out the 227 posted by the Black Knights.

Laramee again had the Bears’ best round, a 43. Dunkley and Randall both posted rounds of 47 as Lanphear had a 51 and Schmidt managed a 54. Homer’s Noah Goddard nearly matched par, shooting a 37 to lead his side as Logan Bedford paced Tully with a 42.

Following Friday’s match at Mexico, Chittenango hosts Westhill next Tuesday and goes to Drumlins Sept. 7 to face Christian Brothers Academy.

