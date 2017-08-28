 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Namy, Reizun wed in Cazenovia

Aug 28, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Milestones

Namy, Reizun wed in Cazenovia

Lee Namy and Mary Reizun were married in a military wedding July 1, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia

Lee Namy and Mary Reizun, both from Cazenovia, were married in a military wedding July 1, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia with the reception at The Brewster Inn.

Lee graduated from Cazenovia High School in 2008 and from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2012. Mary graduated from Cazenovia High School in 2010 and from University of Central Florida 2014. They both currently serve in the military.

 

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Concerns over CPD involvement in border control
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill