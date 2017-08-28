Namy, Reizun wed in Cazenovia

Aug 28, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Milestones
Lee Namy and Mary Reizun, both from Cazenovia, were married in a military wedding July 1, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia with the reception at The Brewster Inn.
Lee graduated from Cazenovia High School in 2008 and from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2012. Mary graduated from Cazenovia High School in 2010 and from University of Central Florida 2014. They both currently serve in the military.
