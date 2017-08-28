Moore, Contreras wed

Margaret Moore and Steven Contreras were married on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. Peter's Church in Cazenovia.

Margaret Moore, daughter of Martha and Steven LeRoy Moore of Cazenovia, and Steven Contreras, son of Nicolas and Maria Virgen Contreras of the Bronx, were married on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. Peter’s Church in Cazenovia. The Reverend Jeanne Hanskenecht officiated the ceremony, with translation in Spanish by Julio Nunez.

Danielle Curtin, college friend, and Margaux Hoagland, childhood friend, were joint Maids of Honor. Bridal attendants also included Rosalyn Carey, cousin of the bride; Genesis DeLeon and Gianni Palacios, Steven’s nieces; and Aqiyla-Kumar Moody and Melissa Alexander, friends from Syracuse University. Melvin Contreras, brother, and Christian Brea, childhood friend, were joint best men. Groom attendants also included Willie Moore, Maggie’s brother; Brandlen Palacios, Steven’s nephew; Jorge Figueroa, Martin Bueno and Julio Nunez, longtime friends.

Junior bridesmaids were Gabbie Lambert, Maggie’s cousin; Mia Arroyo, Steven’s niece; and Kate Harrington, close friend of Maggie. Flower girls were Jaylis Jimenez, Steven’s niece; and Aubrey Carey, Maggie’s cousin. ringbearer was Nicholas Contreras, Steven’s nephew.

The reception was held at the Brae Loch Inn in Cazenovia. The ceremony and reception was attended by family and friends from across the United States and Rome, Italy.

Maggie and Steven met while both were employed by Syracuse University. Maggie has a degree in exercise science from University at Buffalo. Steven obtained his undergraduate degree from Fordham University and his master’s degree in cultural foundations of education from Syracuse University.

They recently moved back to Syracuse from Buffalo, where Steven has accepted a new job at Syracuse University.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story