LETTER: Concerns over CPD involvement in border control

To the editor:

It was with some concern that I read this week in the Republican that the Cazenovia Police Department has been turning over to the U.S. Border Patrol people stopped for traffic violations who appear to be illegal immigrants. Many across the country believe that it is not the duty of local communities to serve as arms of the Federal Border Police. That is why around 300 communities across the country have become Sanctuary Cities, including in NY State, Syracuse, Rochester, New York City and Ithaca. There is an ongoing legal question of whether the local police enforcement of federal immigration policy is even constitutional.

Research shows that sanctuary status either has “no effect on crime or that sanctuary cities have lower crime rates and stronger economies than comparable non-sanctuary cities.” (Wikipedia, “Sanctuary Cities”)

We need to reflect consciously on what it means to be an American and a Cazenovian. Do we value rights and freedom or do we gradually let ourselves slide, without full awareness of what we’re doing, toward a police state? My husband and I just came back from Eastern Europe and saw what that led to only a generation ago.

But just from a practical standpoint, do we want to create a climate of fear in our communities for many who work here in low level farm and other jobs that contribute so much to all our well-being and to the economy?

Heidi M. Ravven and Eric J. Evans

Cazenovia

