Farm stand thieves stalking Cazenovia

Neil Tessier

Madison County Undersheriff John Ball has issued a statement informing the public — and particularly the farmers of Madison County — of two individuals who have been stealing money from farm stands in the Town of Cazenovia area.

The pair are described as a white female walking with a crutch and a white male with long braided hair. The couple have been driving a white SUV to local farm stands.

The couple pretends to place money in the money jar to purchase vegetables or fruit when they are in fact taking money from the jars. In addition, a couple matching this same description have been tied to at least one larceny of property from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Ball said that “while the tradition of using the honor system is, luckily, still a business option here in Madison County, those with farm stands should consider a trail camera in the immediate vicinity. They can be purchased at a very reasonable price from numerous local and online retailers and can discourage this type of behavior.”

If you have information pertaining to these crimes, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311. If you see the individuals committing a crime, call 911 immediately.

