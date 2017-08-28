Cazenovia welcomes new district teachers and staff

 

Aug 28, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

New Cazenovia district teachers and staff for the 2017-18 school year. Pictured from left to right are: Billie Linder, high school physical education teacher; Christy Allen, Kindergarten teacher; Katherine McGinnis, K to 4 art; Julia Bliss, second grade teacher; Ben Wightman, high school library; Amy Sumner, special education; Tracy Ryan, first grade teacher; and Samantha Froio, K to 12 school psychology intern. Not pictured are Mia Raulli, school psychologist at Burton Street Elementary and Seyda Mannion, a long-term middle school Spanish substitute. (photo by Hayleigh Gowans)

Recently, new teachers and staff members coming into the Cazenovia Central School District took part in an orientation to prepare for the new school year. This year’s new teachers and staff members at Cazenovia include: Billie Linder, high school physical education teacher; Christy Allen, Kindergarten teacher; Katherine McGinnis, K to 4 art; Julia Bliss, second grade teacher; Ben Wightman, high school library; Amy Sumner, special education; Tracy Ryan, first grade teacher; and Samantha Froio, K to 12 school psychology intern; Mia Raulli, school psychologist at Burton Street Elementary and Seyda Mannion, a long-term middle school Spanish substitute.

