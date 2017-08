Bertha H. Webber, 98

Bertha H. Webber, 98, of Cazenovia passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Bertha was a resident of the Cazenovia area since 1928. Her husband Norman L. Webber, Jr., predeceased her in 2004. Surviving are her sons, Norman L. III (Beth) and Mathew H. (Barbara), her daughter Cherry (Robert) Ridler, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be in the New Woodstock Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St. Cazenovia. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

