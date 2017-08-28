Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about these pictures?

Question: These four photos all have to do with the same subject. During its heyday it was a vital part of the community, really putting us on the map. Do you know what is pictured here and where each specific photo was taken?

Last week’s answer: In the days before the pollution of Onondaga Lake, there were many resorts around it. The following is an account of one of those excursions taken by the San Souci Club in 1887. Credit should be given to the late Anthony Christopher in one of his “Sketches of Yesterday,” as this is an excerpt from one of them.

The Sans Souci Club of Baldwinsville planned an after-dark trip to Long Branch one July day in 1887. The cruise would culminate with a dance at the popular summer place on the outlet of Onondaga Lake. If the numbers of the club were to be mentioned, it would readily become known that no expense was spared or the success of the moonlit ride on the Riviera (Baldwin Canal, Seneca River and outlets). Seventy-five members signed up to travel on the Wm. B. Kirk passenger stream boat that had just been launched by Captain Melvin E. Brown, the builder.

They spared no expense making this an evening. They lavishly decorated the boat and hired the services of the Orchestra Neapolitana from Syracuse.

The sparkling new steamer left the “lower lock” at dusk that evening, on its way down the river. It was a moonlit night, but the large oil beacon on the pilot house and several kerosene wall lamps throughout the boat were added for convenience. While none of the members of Sans Souci Club belonged to the nationality of the musicians, the steamer was decorated with red, white and green streamers.

The tri-color chosen by the Italians, and the vehicle gave the appearance of a Mediterranean craft. The rhythmic progress, peculiar to the Orchestra Neapolitana, drowned out the slow putt-putt of the steam engine.

Of the orchestra, which provided the highlight for the evening both on steam and the grounds at Long Branch, the five musicians were attributed to the fidelity of their band. There was Luigi, with his mandolin; Petro, who strummed guitar; Filipo played the harmonica and Antonia pumped the accordion. The only roly-poly, Santo Martino, occasionally rendered a vocal in the Napolitano tongue.

The selection on their schedule too, were characteristic of the Italians. (“O Solo Mio” was repeated quite

often). The fast waltz (“Maria”) livened up the tempo of the party. A total of a dozen polkas, waltzes and mazurkas kept the passengers in top spirits with the moonlit night, gliding boat and calm river. It was a slow boat, but who wanted speed anyway? The trip of eight or nine miles to Long Branch was desired to be plied at leisure to stretch the pleasantry. The steam man in the pilot house was advised to keep speed at a minimum.

Long Branch was in blossom at this time of year, and when the party from Baldwin Village arrived, they found the place decorated and lighted with Chinese lanterns. There were a variety of attractions at this summer place of entertainment to keep the group occupied and happy, but the chief interest appeared to center at the dancehall.

The joyful eve moved altogether too rapidly for the members of the San Souci Club. Everyone was in top spirit, but the time waned rather fast. At 2 a.m., there was a thought of returning home. Steam was up and each person in his place on the boat by 2:30.

In the dews and damps of the early July morn, the Wm. B. Kirk with its compliment of passengers made the trip back, every guest too tired, too sleepy and unobserved passing as though through the land of nod.

History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

