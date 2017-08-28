All Lake Regatta Sept. 2

The annual All Lake Regatta is scheduled for 2:00pm, Saturday, September 2nd! Sailors from throughout the Skaneateles Lake community are invited to participate in this annual Labor Day tradition, hosted by the Skaneateles Country Club.

The All Lake Regatta is open to all types of sailboats and sailors of all ages and skill levels. The Regatta is composed of a single race, twice around a course set up between the Country Club and Sailing Club.

Using the US Sailing Portsmouth Yard Stick, the boats are handicapped so that everyone has an equal chance of winning, despite the type of boat being sailed. In addition, the All Lake Regatta has historically incorporated handicaps based on age and experience, so that everyone can join in the fun. Fleets of five or more of the same boat will also be awarded. To encourage the large number of classic wooden sailboats on the lake to participate, this year an award for the best finish by a woodie will be added!

Registration is $20. A skippers meeting will be held at the Club pier at 12:00noon to review the course and rules and answer any questions. The race starts at 2:00pm, midway between the Country Club and Sailing Club. Awards, snacks and storytelling will begin after the race at the Country Club pier.

For those not racing, but interested in participating on the race committee or organization please contact Mike Yates at 685-1200 or lighning80th@gmail.com !

